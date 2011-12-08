A freshman football player at Oregon State University died on Wednesday evening after collapsing at a campus athletic center while playing basketball, college officials said.
Fred Thompson, a 19-year-old student from California, was transported to a local hospital after he collapsed and was pronounced dead, school officials said in a statement.
No other details were immediately released, but the school said a press conference would be held on Thursday.
Thompson, a defensive tackle listed on the Oregon State athletic website as 6 feet 4 inches and 317 pounds, was just days away from celebrating his 20th birthday.
"The thoughts and prayers of Beaver Nation are with Fred's family," read a statement on the athletics home page.
Thompson was considering a business major and was a standout player for his high school team, his player bio said.
Oregon State University is a research school with nearly 24,000 students located about 90 miles south of Portland in the city of Corvallis.
Nicknamed the Beavers, the university's football team 2011 record was 3-9.
