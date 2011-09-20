PHILADELPHIA A once prominent lawyer in Wilmington, Delaware, convicted in one of the most dramatic murders in the state's history, died on Monday in his prison cell.

Thomas J. Capano, 61, was found guilty in the 1996 slaying of Anne Marie Fahey, who was the scheduling secretary to Delaware's then-Governor Tom Carper.

Prison spokesman John Painter said a guard found Capano's body in his cell in solitary confinement at 12:34 p.m. on Monday. He said no foul play was suspected, and that a medical examiner had not yet issued a cause of death.

The case riveted Delaware and nearby Philadelphia at the time, because of the prominence of both killer and victim. Several books have been written about the murder, and Fahey was in her late twenties when she was killed.

Capano was accused of stuffing Fahey's body into an ice chest and taking it out to sea off Stone Harbor, New Jersey, and dumping it into the ocean.

"People have hung on every detail," Ben Fleury-Steiner, assistant professor at the University of Delaware's Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice told the Wilmington News-Journal in 2006. "And it has become a Shakespearean drama."

Prosecutors said at the time that Fahey had refused to resume an affair with Capano shortly before the slaying. Her body has never been found.

