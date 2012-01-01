A gunman in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state shot and killed a ranger on Sunday, and authorities closed the park to search for the shooter, park officials said.

The shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. after the gunman fled from another park ranger who tried to make a vehicle stop, park spokesman Kevin Bacher said in a recorded statement.

Ranger Margaret Anderson stopped the vehicle at a roadblock about a mile away, and shots were fired.

"The suspect fled and is still at-large on foot," Bacher said.

It is not yet known whether Anderson, 34, a married mother of two young children, died immediately or later on, Bacher said. The spokesman said local law enforcement and the FBI were assisting in the manhunt.

