SEATTLE A body found in the snow at Mount Rainier National Park is that of an Iraq war veteran suspected of killing a park ranger, then fleeing into the wilderness, authorities said on Monday.

Mount Rainier National Park spokeswoman Lee Snook said the body was confirmed to be that of 24-year-old Benjamin Colton Barnes, who was suspected of shooting park ranger Margaret Anderson to death on Sunday when she stopped his vehicle at a roadblock.

Snook said Barnes' body had been found lying face down in the snow.

"The conjecture is he died from exposure to the elements," Snook said, adding that temperatures dipped into the 20s overnight in the park.

She could not say if weapons were found at the scene.

Earlier on Monday, park spokeswoman Lee Taylor told Reuters that search teams were en route to reach the body in rugged terrain in the park's Narada Falls area, about two miles from Paradise and the Jackson Visitor Center.

Aircraft had spotted the man's body from the air, Taylor said

The shooting death of Anderson, 34, on New Year's Day touched off a massive manhunt for the heavily armed Iraq veteran and prompted the evacuation of more than 100 tourists.

SWAT teams, heavily armed officers and airplanes, using infrared technology to scan the ground for the gunman's body heat, searched the snowy landscape for him during the night.

The body discovered on Monday morning had "no heat signature," Washington State Patrol spokesman Guy Gill said in a tweet.

Barnes, an Iraq war veteran with survivalist training, was also suspected in a separate early New Year's Day shooting incident that injured three men and a woman at a house party in the Skyway neighborhood of Renton, Washington near Seattle, according to the King County Sheriff's Department.

Photographs released by authorities showed a heavily tattooed Barnes with the words "Pride, Envy, Gluttony, Lust" on the back of his neck.

The park, which is about 80 miles southeast of Seattle, remained closed to visitors on Monday.

About 1.7 million visitors traveled in 2010 to Mount Rainier National Park, established by Congress on March 2, 1899.

More than 35 square miles of permanent ice and snow cover Mount Rainier, 14,410 feet above sea level. The temperature on Monday morning hovered near freezing.

(Additional reporting by Mary Slosson and Dan Whitcomb, Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Greg McCune and Barbara Goldberg)