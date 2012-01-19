NASHVILLE, Tennessee A man suspected of murdering three people in a Memphis home Thursday before fleeing with a four-year-old girl surrendered to police within hours of the crime, authorities said.

Responding to a report of gunfire, Memphis police arrived at a residence at 5:40 a.m. and found three people shot, according to Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore, police spokeswoman.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the gunman left the house with the young girl, but later brought her unharmed to the police station when he surrendered.

A local newspaper, The Commercial Appeal, reported the child is believed to be the suspected gunman's daughter. The victims were the mother of the child and her parents, the newspaper said.

Police declined to comment on the newspaper's report.

(Reporting By Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Paul Thomasch)