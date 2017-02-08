European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP reported a 6 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK.N), saying the footwear and apparel maker's shares were "undervalued" and an "attractive investment".
Marcato Capital said it intends to hold discussions with Deckers regarding its business, strategies and other matters.
Marcato said the talks may include options to boost stockholder value through strategic alternatives such as acquisitions.
Deckers shares were up more than 9 percent at $49.07 in late afternoon trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.