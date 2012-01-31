L-3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL.N) and Harris Corp (HRS.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, but both defense contractors cited sales pressure as the U.S. government cut military spending.

L-3 stood by a forecast calling for lower earnings and sales for this year and Harris cut its full-year revenue outlook.

Harris shares were up 4.4 percent at $40.93 in afternoon trading, while L-3 was up 0.5 percent at $69.95.

Defense contractors are buying back shares, shedding units and making acquisitions in niche areas such as cybersecurity in preparation for leaner military budgets.

The U.S. Defense Department, the world's biggest weapons buyer, unveiled a 2013 budget plan last week that would eliminate nearly 100,000 ground troops in an effort to cut spending by almost $500 billion over the next decade.

HARRIS CORP SIGNALS CHANGES COULD BE COMING

Harris Corp, which makes tactical radios for the military that distribute voice and data in an encrypted form, said it would take steps to improve results, including developing a strategy to maximize shareholder value with its broadcast business.

William Brown, the new chief executive of Harris Corp, also told a conference call that a top priority was "crafting a new winning cyber strategy." Harris, which last year opened a 140,000 square-foot cyber integration center to provide secure cloud computing, said losses in its cyber initiative have continued.

"The initial impression here is positive," Lawrence Harris, a senior analyst with CL King & Associates, said of Brown, a former United Technologies executive who took over as CEO of Harris in November.

The analyst said Harris Corp could sell or close the cyber operation, or sell the broadcast business.

"I think the focus is going to be on operational execution and cutting costs," Harris said.

Profit at Harris Corp fell about 12 percent in the second quarter ended on December 30.

"The constrained government spending environment" held back orders and revenue, Brown said.

Net income at Harris fell to $133.1 million, or $1.16 a share, compared with $151.1 million, or $1.18 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for items such as acquisition-related costs, the profit was $1.22 a share, compared with the $1.19 that analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales were roughly flat at $1.45 billion.

Harris cut its full-year sales forecast to about $6 billion from a prior view of $6.15 billion to $6.3 billion.

L-3, which provides aircraft maintenance, communications systems and government services, said it was looking to acquire businesses that expand its market positions. The company said the spinoff of part of its government services segment was expected to be completed by mid-year.

Fourth-quarter earnings at L-3 rose to $274 million, or $2.72 a share, from $268 million, or $2.37 a share, a year earlier.

The results included a tax benefit and noncash impairment charges that amounted to a net gain of 28 cents a share. Excluding items, the profit came to $2.44 a share, compared with $2.41 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at L-3 fell 6 percent to $4 billion.

(Editing by Derek Caney and Andre Grenon)