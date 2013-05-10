South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said Friday that he would personally contribute a couple of billion dollars to finance a $5.2 billion bridge loan for his alternative to a $24.4 billion buyout deal led by founder Michael Dell.
"We talked to some investment bankers, and I personally would do a couple of billion if I had to," Icahn told Reuters.
Icahn, along with Southeastern Asset Management, has made an alternative proposal to Michael Dell's plans to take the computer maker private.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.