Michael Dell Chairman and CEO of Dell Inc. arrives at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Dell Inc founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell is very concerned that Blackstone Group LP's buyout offer would dismantle the PC maker he founded in 1984, two people close to Michael Dell said on Monday.

The Dell founder thinks that Blackstone's plans would be inconsistent with his own strategy to reinvest in the company, the people said, asking not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

A Dell spokesperson declined to comment. Blackstone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The private equity firm made no mention of asset sales in its preliminary offer published by Dell on Monday. But people familiar with the matter have said that Blackstone has considered a potential sale of Dell's financial services business as part of its strategy.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)