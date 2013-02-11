Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
Dell Inc had considered many strategic options before opting to go private, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The struggling PC maker struck a deal last week with its chief executive officer, Michael Dell, private equity firm Silver Lake and Microsoft Corp to go private in a $24.4 billion deal.
Dell's largest independent shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management Inc, and three other investors have objected to the deal, saying the company is worth a lot more than the agreed upon $13.65 per share offer, Reuters reported on Friday.
The company said on Monday it had retained a management consultant to help assess its "strategic position" and concluded that the proposed all-cash deal was in the best interests of stockholders. (link.reuters.com/buj85t)
Dell said the statement was in response to "certain inquiries" but did not elaborate on the nature of the queries.
