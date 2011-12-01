WILMINGTON, Delaware A judge approved an $89.4 million settlement for shareholders of Del Monte, who claimed they were shortchanged in the food company's $4 billion sale to private equity investors led by KKR and Co (KKR.N).

Delaware Chancery Court judge Travis Laster on Thursday overruled an objection by a Cleveland pipe fitters union pension fund, which had sought to opt out of the settlement to pursue a similar lawsuit in a California federal court.

That lawsuit is wiped out by Thursday's ruling.

KKR bought Del Monte earlier this year, but only after Laster delayed a shareholder vote, accusing Del Monte's adviser, Barclays Plc's (BARC.L) Barclays Capital, of manipulating the sales process to collect a large financing fee.

Barclays and Del Monte will contribute to the settlement.

While the judge's ruling will end all private litigation stemming from the deal, it does not affect a Department of Justice antitrust investigation.

The settlement is one of the five biggest cash payments awarded in such shareholder litigation by Delaware's Chancery Court, according to Stuart Grant, who represented Del Monte shareholders. The court is one of the country's most active for shareholder lawsuits.

The judge approved fees of about $22 million for the shareholders' attorneys, who were led by the Grant & Eisenhofer firm. That will reduce the payout to shareholders to about $67 million.

The pension fund that objected to the pact wanted to pursue an antitrust lawsuit in California against KKR and others for allegedly rigging the sale of Del Monte to cap the price.

Lawyers who represent the fund also are suing KKR and several other private equity firms for colluding to lower the purchase prices of leveraged buyout targets in an ongoing Massachusetts federal lawsuit.

Laster said that while it could be a problem if a settlement in Delaware wiped out a strong lawsuit elsewhere, he was not persuaded to grant the fund an exemption from the settlement to continue its lawsuit.

"There's nothing that says you have a meaty case," he told the pipe fitters' attorney.

A federal judge had dismissed the California case, although the pipe fitters had until December 8 to file a revised complaint.

The case is In Re Del Monte Foods Co Shareholders Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 6027.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)