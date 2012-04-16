Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
MILAN Italian appliance maker De' Longhi (DLG.MI) said Monday it bought perpetual rights to manufacture Braun branded products from Procter & Gamble (PG.N) in the small appliance segment, which has annual revenue of about 200 million euros.
Procter & Gamble will continue to own the Braun brand.
De' Longhi will acquire "certain production assets" in Germany from Procter & Gamble, the Italian company said.
De' Longhi will pay 50 million euros when the accord is finalized, and 90 million euros over the next 15 years.
It will also pay up to 74 million euros (at current value) on the basis of Braun sales over the first five years of the agreement.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.