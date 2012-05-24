Auto-parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) offered to buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles division for about $972 million to boost its presence in the automotive safety equipment market and expand its footprint in Asia.

Bain Capital-controlled FCI's motorized vehicles division (MVL) makes connectors that link different components of an airbag, which is increasingly being used in vehicles across the world. Private equity firm Bain Capital bought FCI in 2005.

The deal, valued at 765 million euros and expected to close by year-end, will add about 24 cents per share to Delphi's earnings in 2013, excluding acquisition-related costs, the company said in a statement.

"The transaction will greatly enhance Delphi's portfolio of connectors for hybrid and electric vehicles," the company, which is MVL's largest customer, said in a statement.

Delphi said it expects total annual synergies of $80 million from the deal, to be fully achieved in 2015.

The company intends to finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and debt.

MVL had revenue of 692 million euros for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is serving as Delphi's financial adviser, while N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd and Goldman Sachs are advising FCI Group.

Delphi shares were up 3 percent at $28.50 in extended trade. They closed at $27.70 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)