Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
BRUSSELS Car parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) won EU regulatory clearance on Friday to buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles unit (FCI MVL) for about $972 million from private equity firm Bain Capital.
The European Commission said its investigation found no competition concerns because the purchase would not change the structure of the market.
"The Commission's investigation found that they have a moderate combined market share and a number of credible competitors remain active in this market," the EU executive said in a statement.
The acquisition of FCI MVL, which makes connectors that link different parts of an airbag, will add Asian car makers Nissan Motor Corp (7201.T) and Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) to Delphi's customer base.
Its other clients include Ford Motor (F.N), General Motors (GM.N), Volkswagen Group and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T).
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.