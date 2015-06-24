Panera Bread shares jump on report of possible sale
Shares of Panera Bread Co rose 8 percent to a record high on Monday on a report that the bakery cafe chain was considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved Germany's Mahle Behr's [BEHR.UL] proposed acquisition of the thermal systems business of U.S. auto supplier Delphi (DLPH.N).
The Commission said it had concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the merged entity would continue to face a number of strong competitors and because Delphi Thermal is not a close competitor of Mahle.
Mahle agreed to buy Delphi's air conditioning business in February for about $727 million.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
BNP Paribas , France's biggest bank by market capitalization, is to buy online retail banking service Financiere des Paiements Electroniques, as BNP Paribas steps up its investments in the digital banking sector.