DETROIT Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) on Tuesday reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand in its powertrain business, but the auto parts maker offered a forecast for the current quarter below Wall Street's expectations.

"The fourth quarter itself was very good, but Delphi is looking for an unusually steep earnings ramp in 2014," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker said in a research note, calling the first-quarter forecast very weak.

Net income in the fourth quarter more than doubled to $298 million, or 97 cents a share, compared with $136 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.12 a share, 8 cents more than the figure analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $4.18 billion, above the $4.08 billion analysts had expected. Revenue grew 14 percent in Asia, 9 percent in North America and 7 percent in Europe, but fell 6 percent in South America.

Profit rose 38 percent in the company's core electrical and electronic architecture business, and 20 percent in the powertrain systems unit. It also increased in the electronics and safety, and thermal systems businesses.

Morgan Stanley's Shanker said the powertrain business drove the fourth-quarter outperformance versus analyst expectations.

However, Delphi's forecast for the first quarter was weaker than expected. It forecast earnings before one-time items in the range of $1.04 to $1.08 a share on revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.19 a share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

For the full year, Delphi said it expects to earn $4.70 to $4.95 a share before one-time items on revenue of $17.2 billion to $17.6 billion. Analysts were expecting $4.90 a share on revenue of $17.46 billion.

The company said the mid-point of its earnings forecast for the year assumes that global vehicle production increases 3 percent.

The company's outlook still has the company's sales growing about twice as fast as the expected growth in auto industry vehicle production, said Michael Razewski, principal with New York-based Douglas C. Lane & Associates, which owns Delphi shares.

"As long-term investors, I'm not necessarily worried about first-quarter guidance, which was a little light," he said. "It makes sense for the whole industry to be cautious. Under promise and over deliver, Delphi's been doing that for three or four years now."

