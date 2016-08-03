Harley expects 2017 shipments to be flat to down modestly
Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.
DETROIT Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N), a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that narrowly beat expectations as its revenues rose 9 percent, led by growth in automotive electronics, which accounted for more than half of revenue.
Delphi's electronics and electronics architecture business second-quarter revenue grew 15 percent compared to a year earlier.
The global vehicle components supplier earned $1.59 per share in the second quarter, excluding special items, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.55 per share, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue of $4.21 billion was up 9 percent and near expectations of $4.22 billion.
Excluding sales growth from acquisitions, revenue rose 7 percent against the year-earlier quarter, Delphi said.
Adjusted revenue, excluding factors such as acquisitions, currency and commodities movements, rose 7 percent in North America, 10 percent in Europe, 5 percent in Asia, and fell 19 percent in South America.
Delphi's electronics and automotive electronics architecture business grew 15 percent to $2.35 in revenue from $2.04 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $256 million, or 94 cents per share, from $350 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
Second-quarter profit excluding special items was $435 million, or $1.59 per diluted share - including the favorable impact of a reduced share count offset by a higher tax rate - compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted net Income in the prior year was $386 million, or $1.34 per diluted share.
Delphi lowered its full-year revenue outlook to $16.25 billion to $16.45 billion, from $16.60 billion to $17 billion, given three months ago. Its outlook for 2016 adjusted earnings per share is now $5.95 to $6.05, from $5.80 to $6.10, given three months ago.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon and JS Benkoe)
