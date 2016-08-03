An autonomous car from Delphi departs Treasure Island for a cross-country trip from San Francisco to New York City in San Francisco, California March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

DETROIT Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N), a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that narrowly beat expectations as its revenues rose 9 percent, led by growth in automotive electronics, which accounted for more than half of revenue.

Delphi's electronics and electronics architecture business second-quarter revenue grew 15 percent compared to a year earlier.

The global vehicle components supplier earned $1.59 per share in the second quarter, excluding special items, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.55 per share, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue of $4.21 billion was up 9 percent and near expectations of $4.22 billion.

Excluding sales growth from acquisitions, revenue rose 7 percent against the year-earlier quarter, Delphi said.

Adjusted revenue, excluding factors such as acquisitions, currency and commodities movements, rose 7 percent in North America, 10 percent in Europe, 5 percent in Asia, and fell 19 percent in South America.

Delphi's electronics and automotive electronics architecture business grew 15 percent to $2.35 in revenue from $2.04 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $256 million, or 94 cents per share, from $350 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Second-quarter profit excluding special items was $435 million, or $1.59 per diluted share - including the favorable impact of a reduced share count offset by a higher tax rate - compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted net Income in the prior year was $386 million, or $1.34 per diluted share.

Delphi lowered its full-year revenue outlook to $16.25 billion to $16.45 billion, from $16.60 billion to $17 billion, given three months ago. Its outlook for 2016 adjusted earnings per share is now $5.95 to $6.05, from $5.80 to $6.10, given three months ago.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon and JS Benkoe)