Qatar Airways aims to start buying American Airlines shares 'soon'
DUBLIN Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Thursday the Doha-based carrier would soon start buying shares in American Airlines "depending on the share price."
Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said it expects a closely watched performance metric to be near the upper end of its second-quarter forecast, citing improving revenues.
Passenger unit revenue - which compares sales to flight capacity - rose about 2.5 percent in the three months ended June, the No. 2 U.S. airline said on Wednesday.
The airline had forecast passenger unit revenue to increase in the range of 1 percent to 3 percent in the quarter.
Delta also raised the lower end of its operating margin forecast to 18 percent from 17 percent, while retaining the upper end at 19 percent.
The company's shares rose about 1 percent to $54.45 in early trading.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators accused German drugmaker Merck KGaA , General Electric and Japan's Canon of providing misleading information during their merger deals, as regulators stepped up their crackdown on such practices.
BERLIN Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.