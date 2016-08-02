Ocado says will deliver delayed overseas deal
LONDON British online supermarket Ocado said it was increasingly confident that it would deliver an overseas technology deal first targeted before the end of 2015.
Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is on track to halt its months-long decline in unit revenue and increase the measure by the end of 2016 or the first part of next year, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said Tuesday in an interview on CNBC.
Delta said earlier on Tuesday that passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, fell 7 percent in July, pushing the stock of the No. 2 U.S. airline by traffic down nearly 8 percent. Delta had previously said it is committed to turning around the closely watched measure this year.
"Fares are down about 5 to 10 percent. Consumers deserve some level of price participation as fuel prices have fallen," Bastian said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)
Fitness-band maker Fitbit Inc said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce and estimated fourth-quarter revenue well below its own forecast, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand during the holiday shopping season, especially Black Friday.
TOKYO Sony Corp will write down the value of its movie business by nearly 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) in the third quarter, blaming weaker film profits as online streaming services sap demand for movie DVDs.