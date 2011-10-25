A Delta plane sits on a runway prior to takeoff at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Delta Air Lines Inc's (DAL.N) quarterly profit missed Wall Street expectations because of higher fuel costs, and its shares fell more than 4 percent.

Delta said corporate travel was holding up and it expects a profit for the current fourth quarter. The company added it was intent on reducing non-fuel expenses as a skittish global economy still threatens overall demand for air travel.

"We continue to see solid revenue trends" into the current period, Delta President Edward Bastian said during a conference call. He said October unit revenues were up 10 percent, aided by corporate gains.

U.S. carriers as a whole are cutting back service, retiring less fuel-efficient planes and raising ticket prices to help cover rising fuel costs.

The price of U.S. crude rose for a third straight day on Tuesday. Airline shares took a hit, with the Arca Airline index .XAL down 2.4 percent.

"Oil prices and jet fuel are a big challenge for the airlines and there's really not a lot the airlines can do to offset that," said Matthew Jacob, an airline analyst with ITG Investment Research. "They are trying to trim other expenses but those are growing slightly as well."

Delta's results follow quarterly losses reported last week by Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), which was hurt by non-cash markdowns related to fuel hedges, and by American Air parent AMR Corp AMR.N, which cited fuel costs and a strong U.S. dollar that eroded overseas sales.

Atlanta-based Delta, the second-largest airline behind United Continental Holdings (UAL.N), has cut headcount with voluntary buyouts, reduced flying to less-profitable cities and consolidated facilities to cut costs. It has also invested in new airplane seats and better food and wine offerings to boost sales, with a goal of having $1 billion in new revenue streams by 2013.

Higher fares and unbundled offerings such as upgraded seats helped Delta post an earnings rise despite higher fuel expense. Third-quarter net income came to $549 million, or 65 cents per share, up 51 percent from $363 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier, Delta reported on Tuesday.

Excluding one-time items, profit was 91 cents a share, short of the 93 cents expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $9.8 billion. Passenger revenue per available seat mile, an important measure, climbed 11 percent.

Operating expenses increased 13 percent, with aircraft fuel and related costs up 42 percent.

Delta said its hedging strategy, which uses a cost effective approach in selecting hedge instruments and products, saved it $100 million in the third quarter. The carrier's average fuel price was $3.29 per gallon in the quarter, including non-cash market adjustments. Delta forecast a fourth-quarter fuel price of $2.98 per gallon, including taxes and settled hedges.

Shares of Delta were down 4.6 percent to $8.49 in midday trade. United Continental fell 3.8 percent, Southwest was down 2.5 percent, US Airways Group fell 3.7 percent and AMR was off 1.9 percent.

