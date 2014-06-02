Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it would buy 15 narrowbody jets from Airbus, an order valued at $1.65 billion at list prices.

The carrier said the A321 aircraft, which will be delivered starting in 2018, would replace less-efficient planes it is retiring.

Delta in September announced an order for 30 A321 jets and 10 A330-300 planes worth nearly $6 billion at list prices, choosing Europe's Airbus over Boeing as it looked for attractive pricing. That 2013 deal was the first major order under the Delta brand since the 2008 acquisition of Northwest Airlines. Delta now has 45 A321 narrowbodies on order.

The airline said its first A321, which will have 192 seats, will be put into service in 2016. The engines on the A321 planes will be made by CFM International, a venture of General Electric Co of the United States and France's Safran.

Airbus said in a separate statement that many of the A321s Delta ordered will come from a new A320 family assembly line being built in Mobile, Alabama.

