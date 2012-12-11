Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Delta Air Lines Inc's (DAL.N) new joint venture with Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd VA.UL will likely control 24 to 25 percent of the cross-Atlantic market for air travel, Delta Chief Executive Richard Anderson said on Tuesday.
Delta Air Lines will buy Singapore Airlines' (SIAL.SI) 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic for $360 million, it said earlier in the day.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.