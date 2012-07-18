Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Software maker Deltek Inc PROJ.O has put itself up for sale, The Wall Street Journal said, quoting people familiar with the matter.
Deltek, which has hired Greenhill & Co to assist the company with the process, could fetch between $900 million and $1 billion, the WSJ reported.
A sale, if it happens, is still weeks away, the newspaper said.
Private equity firm New Mountain Capital owns about 59 percent stake in Deltek.
Deltek was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of the company closed at $13.33 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
LONDON Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.