Cups are seen at a Douwe Egberts coffeeshop in Amsterdam, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM D.E Master Blenders, the Dutch owner of Douwe Egberts coffee which was acquired by German investor Joh A Benckiser, said on Thursday it will increase its stake in Norwegian coffee company Kaffehuset Friele to 90 percent, from 45 percent currently.

Kaffehuset Friele, based in Bergen, is a well-known brand in Norway. Financial details were not disclosed.

Friele recorded sales of 942 million Norwegian crowns ($158 million) last year, up from 794 million crowns in 2011, while operating earnings rose to 96 million crowns from 48 million crowns.

