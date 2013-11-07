HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
AMSTERDAM D.E Master Blenders, the Dutch owner of Douwe Egberts coffee which was acquired by German investor Joh A Benckiser, said on Thursday it will increase its stake in Norwegian coffee company Kaffehuset Friele to 90 percent, from 45 percent currently.
Kaffehuset Friele, based in Bergen, is a well-known brand in Norway. Financial details were not disclosed.
Friele recorded sales of 942 million Norwegian crowns ($158 million) last year, up from 794 million crowns in 2011, while operating earnings rose to 96 million crowns from 48 million crowns.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.