Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) said its affiliate will sell its Dendreon cancer business to China's Sanpower Group Co Ltd [SPGCL.UL] for $819.9 million, as the drugmaker continues to shed its non-core assets to repay debt.
Dendreon makes prostate cancer vaccine Provenge that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010.
"With this sale, we are better aligning our product portfolio with Valeant's new operating strategy by exiting the urological oncology business, which is one of our non-core assets," Valeant Chief Executive Joseph Papa said in a statement on Monday.
The company bought bankrupt Dendreon in 2015 for about $300 million after reaching a stalking-horse deal for Provenge and other assets.
Seattle-based Dendreon filed for bankruptcy protection after sales of Provenge fell short of expectations and left the company deep in debt. reut.rs/2iX1rOP
Valeant is trying to regain investor confidence following a tumultuous year in which its pricing strategy and ties to a specialty pharmacy led to a wider political and regulatory scrutiny.
In August, the company said it was eyeing $8 billion worth of sales for its non-core assets and could accept offers for its main businesses.
The Dendreon sale is expected to close in the first half of 2017. Valeant said it will use the proceeds to repay its term-loan debt under its senior credit facility.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.