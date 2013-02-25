Dendreon Corp DNDN.O reported a quarterly loss versus a year-ago profit on Monday as revenue fell and restructuring costs weighed on the biotechnology company.

The fourth-quarter loss was $38.7 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a profit of $38.1 million, or 26 cents per share.

Excluding items, the loss was 26 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting a loss of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue fell to $85.5 million from $202.1 million a year ago.

