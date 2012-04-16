Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
Canada's Energy Fuels Inc (EFR.TO) said it is looking to buy the U.S. mining assets of Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO) in an all-stock transaction valued at C$106 million.
Energy Fuels plans to issue 425 million shares as part the transaction that will see Denison shareholders end up with a 66.5 percent stake in the combined entity.
Energy Fuels CEO Steve Antony said the deal will combine the only operating uranium mill in the U.S., White Mesa, with a significant resource base and substantially increase White Mesa's available feedstock.
The two companies have also agreed to a reciprocal C$3 million break-up fee as they enter into exclusive negotiations.
Energy Fuels said its three largest shareholders -- Dundee Resources Ltd, Pinetree Capital Ltd and Mega Uranium Ltd -- who together own about 22.7 percent of its shares, have indicated their willingness to support the deal.
Energy Fuels also expects to seek shareholder approval to implement a 10-for-1 reverse stock split.
Energy Fuels shares closed at 25 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.