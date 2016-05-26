Asian shares edge up, dollar capped after Fed
TOKYO Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike.
COPENHAGEN Denmark slashed its estimate for economic growth this year to 1.1 percent from the 1.9 percent it forecast in December, according to a government report seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The government also cut its growth forecast for 2017, to 1.7 percent from 2.0 percent, the paper - which is due on Friday - showed.
The Scandinavian country's export-driven economy, which grew 1.2 percent last year, is dependent on the fortunes of its larger neighbors, with 15 percent of foreign sales going to Germany and 10 percent to Sweden.
Several banks and other organizations have cut their 2016 growth forecast in recent months, with Nordea and Citi estimating 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
The report also said the government's budget deficit should come in at 2.0 percent of GDP this year rather than the 2.8 percent forecast earlier. The EU threshold is 3 percent.
Inflation should hit 0.4 percent in 2016, down from the 0.9 percent earlier expected.
(Reporting by Erik Matzen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO President Donald Trump's travel restrictions on people from seven countries could dampen international enrollment at U.S. colleges, at a time they have become increasingly reliant on tuition revenue from overseas students.
LONDON The Bank of England will probably try on Thursday to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit vote shock.