COPENHAGEN Denmark's fixed exchange rate against the euro will remain the cornerstone of its economic policy, despite the burden of negative interest rates it is carrying to keep the peg in place, the country's finance minister said.

There is no back-up plan should speculators try to dislodge the crown currency's peg against the euro, Bjarne Corydon told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Asked whether Denmark had a 'Plan B' in case of a speculative attack, he said: " No. We have quite a sufficient 'Plan A'."

The Danish central bank has been trying to stem the rising tide of demand for Danish assets as investors worried about the impact of Greece's debt crisis on the euro zone seek safer markets.

Denmark has slashed interest rates four times since mid-January, after Switzerland dropped its cap on the franc to the euro, a move that led some to believe Denmark could be next.

The deposit rate is now at the same level as its Swiss equivalent at -0.75 percent.

