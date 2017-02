Helle Thorning-Schmidt, leader of the Social Democrat party, arrives at the Danish parliament at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix

COPENHAGEN Denmark's new center-left government adopted a target on Monday to reduce Denmark's greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels and boost renewable energy to cover half of Denmark's electricity need.

The energy and climate policy targets were set in the program of the new three-party coalition government of Social Democrat Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt who won an election two weeks ago.

