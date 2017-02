COPENHAGEN Denmark's EU-harmonized consumer price index (HICP) fell 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, the Danish statistics office said on Tuesday.

April marks the second straight month of deflation in Denmark, after the rate also fell 0.3 percent in March.

Under the Danish method of measuring inflation, the consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged from a year earlier, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen)