COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has added a royal touch to the Tivoli Ballet Theatre production of "Cinderella" by designing the sets and costumes for its ballet of the classic fairy tale.

It is the seventh time the queen has created sets for productions at Tivoli, the Copenhagen amusement and entertainment park, in a collaboration that began in 2001.

"It's a great challenge and a great satisfaction when it works," she told a news conference on Tuesday. "I'm always very excited about it and I try to do my best."

"Cinderella," with choreography by Russian Yuri Possokhov and music by Danish songwriter Oh Land, will premiere on June 25.