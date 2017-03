COPENHAGEN The gunman believed to have attacked a Copenhagen synagogue and a free speech event on Saturday was a Danish-born 22-year-old known to police because of past violence, gang-related activities and possession of weapons, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police said they had identified the man, who was killed in an early-morning shootout on Sunday, but did not release his name.

