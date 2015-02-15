COPENHAGEN Danish police shot and killed a man in Copenhagen on Sunday near the sites of earlier gun attacks that killed two people and wounded five police officers, the force said on its Twitter feed.

"The man was hailed. He opened fire against the police and was then shot to death. The man has died. No police officers were hit," the police said in a statement of the incident in the Norrebro area of the city.

Earlier, two people died and five police officers were wounded in attacks on a cafe, hosting a controversial Swedish artist who had been threatened with death due to his cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, and on a synagogue.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelson; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Robert Birsel)