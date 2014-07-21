Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
COPENHAGEN Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) have all submitted binding documents in a tender to supply Denmark with up to 30 fighter jets, the defense ministry said on Monday.
Saab (SAABb.ST) did not bid in the tender, the ministry said. Submitting binding information to the government is a step in the process of trying to win the tender.
Danish politicians are expected to begin discussions on who should win the tender in mid-2015.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
CHICAGO A U.S. judge formally approved Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from bankruptcy late Friday after the coal producer struck a settlement with the U.S. government over legacy environmental claims at a gold and metal mining subsidiary.
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.