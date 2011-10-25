DENVER A Denver elementary school teacher is accused of making a phony bomb threat at the Catholic school where she taught, authorities said on Tuesday.

Jennifer Gomes, 42, a teacher at the Escuela de Guadalupe school in Denver, is charged with one count of false reporting of explosives, said Lynn Kimbrough, spokeswoman for the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Gomes admitted to police that she placed a note outside the school's main entrance earlier this month that read, "There is a bomb inside," according to a probable cause statement.

Escuela de Guadalupe, which is not affiliated with the Archdiocese of Denver, is a Catholic elementary school located in Denver's largely Hispanic northwest side.

Its mission is to make students proficient in both Spanish and English, according to the school's website.

David Card, president of the school, said in a statement he was "unable to comment on personnel matters."

"At Escuela de Guadalupe, the safety and well being of our students is our top priority and we are confident that we are providing this type of environment," the statement said.

Gomes is free on a $2,000 bond and will be formally advised of the felony charge in Denver County Court next month, Kimbrough said.

