Drug developer Depomed Inc (DEPO.O) said on Monday Starboard Value LP has 30 days to request for a special shareholder meeting to discuss the activist investor's demand to replace Depomed's board.

The date of such a meeting could occur within 35-60 days after Starboard submits the meeting request, Depomed said.

Starboard is already the owner of 9.9 percent of Depomed shares and only requires the support of an additional 0.1 percent to be able to request the meeting.

The selection of an early meeting date is in the best interest of its shareholders, Depomed Chief Executive James Schoeneck said in a letter to Starboard.

Earlier this month, Starboard said it intends to nominate a slate of directors to Depomed's board, raising concerns over what it said were "serious corporate governance deficiencies, questionable capital allocation decisions, and egregious actions" taken by the drug company to suppress shareholder rights.

Starboard has taken aggressive actions at other companies in which it has invested. Most recently, the hedge fund has focused on Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O), where it is looking to overthrow the board, including Chief Executive Marissa Mayer.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)