LOS ANGELES The skeletal remains of a woman who was murdered 65 years ago and left in the California desert have been identified through advances in DNA technology, authorities said on Friday.

The bones, which were found scattered near Baker, California, have been tied through DNA analysis to Betty Walraven, who was killed in 1946, San Bernardino County Coroner's spokeswoman Sandy Fatland said.

She said the remains were discovered in 1971 and remained unidentified for the next 40 years, although investigators had long sought to tie them to Walraven's murder.

In 1975, a suspect arrested in Santa Ana on unrelated charges told police he had killed the 25-year-old Walraven, who was also known as Betty Flemming, in May of 1946 and took her body to the California desert, Fatland said.

Biological samples were extracted from the remains in 2005 and sent to the California Department of Justice laboratory for DNA analysis.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators were able to find two members of Walraven's family, who gave DNA samples for comparison, Fatland said.

Family members apparently last saw Walraven, who was born in 1922, when she left Texas for California in 1942, she said.

(Writing and reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)