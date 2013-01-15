LONDON Designs of everything from the London 2012 Olympic cauldron to a New York City park three decades in the making will compete for an annual award handed out by London's Design Museum.

The more than 90 nominations for the 2013 "Designs of the Year" encompass seven categories and span the globe from London's newest landmark building, The Shard by Renzo Piano, to a non-stick ketchup bottle invented by a research group at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), the museum said in a statement this week.

The award was won last year by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby for their Olympic torch. This year, Thomas Heatherwick's Olympic cauldron was nominated alongside Microsoft's Windows phone 8, a basic computer for children, a Louis Vuitton collection designed by Yayoi Kusama and a "Donky Bicycle" for carrying heavy loads among other useful and unusual designs.

The seven categories are architecture, digital, fashion, furniture, graphics, product and transport. The designs will be on display at the Design Museum from March 20 until July 7.

Architect Louis Kahn's Four Freedoms Park in New York, which was finally completed at the end of 2012, will compete with Zaha Hadid's Galaxy Soho in Beijing, and the Windows phone 8 will test its design mettle against the Raspberry Pi, a tiny and cheap computer for kids developed at Cambridge University.

The winners from each category and one overall winner will be announced in April.

(Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Patricia Reaney)