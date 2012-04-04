Downtown Detroit is seen along Woodward Ave in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT Detroit's city council on Wednesday approved 5 to 4 a consent agreement that would avoid the city's takeover by the state of Michigan due to its sagging finances.

A review team appointed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder in December had also approved the deal earlier Wednesday.

Both the review team and the city council took the action ahead of a Thursday deadline for sending recommendations to the governor and after a state appeals court lifted a temporary restraining order that had stopped the team from meeting.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)