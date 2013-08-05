'Detroit' is seen on the top of an iron man-hole cover on a street in Detroit, Michigan July 27, 2013. Detroit, a former manufacturing powerhouse and cradle of the U.S. automotive industry, filed for bankruptcy protection on July 18. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

DETROIT Detroit officials will begin to assess the value of all city owned assets, including the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and part of the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) collection as part of the city's efforts to restructure.

"The City must know the current value of all its assets, including the city-owned collection at the DIA," Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr said in a statement on Monday.

Detroit, which filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection last month, will hire outside experts to value its assets including parking garages, parking meters, real estate and the Coleman A. Young International Airport.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Toni Reinhold)