The head of the Detroit City Council on Thursday said the financially strapped city does not need a state-appointed emergency manager and said there are steps the city could take now to shore up its finances.

Detroit newspapers on Thursday reported that Mayor Dave Bing had said a financial manager for the city was a possibility because it could run out of money by February and labor unions are unwilling to renegotiate contracts.

The state said it is not contemplating appointing an emergency manager for Detroit right now.

City Council President Charles Pugh said the mayor and the council "are capable of making these decisions on our own."

"The City Council will support smart, tough decisions, but we need the mayor to show leadership on this issue," Pugh said in a statement. "We should be talking about bold ideas -- an emergency manager is the last thing we should be talking about."

A spokesman for Bing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pugh said steps the city could take now include consolidating departments, reducing contracts and raising license and permit fees.

Pugh could not be reached immediately for further comment.

Terry Stanton, a spokesman for the Michigan Treasurer's Office, said there has been "no predetermination on Detroit's financial status or next steps."

"The first and foremost goal is avoid the need for emergency managers in any Michigan community, including Detroit," Stanton said. "There is a clear process that would be followed and at this point it's inappropriate to speculate on what may happen in the future."

The specter of a state takeover of Detroit's finances arose earlier this year as Bing unveiled his fiscal 2012 budget, warning of the possibility of a takeover if the city failed to cut spending.

A law enacted in March bulked up the state's ability to intervene in fiscally troubled local governments and appoint an overseer. It also gave state-appointed financial managers the power to modify or end collective bargaining agreements with public sector workers.

The state has already appointed managers for the cities of Pontiac, Ecorse and Benton Harbor and for the Detroit Public Schools.

Detroit's shaky finances are a major concern in the municipal bond market. Its debt rating has fallen into the junk category, stung by the city's high debt levels and dim economic prospects.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)