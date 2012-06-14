DETROIT Moody's Investors Service on Thursday downgraded Detroit's credit ratings deeper into junk territory, citing political risks as the city attempts to fix its budget through a financial stability agreement with the state of Michigan.

The credit rating agency pointed to "recent events that have highlighted risks associated with the city's illiquid cash position and lack of a clear political consensus to successfully implement the city's Financial Stability Agreement" as a reason for the downgrades, which affect about $5.28 billion of debt.

A lawsuit filed by Detroit's top attorney challenged the validity of the agreement, arguing that it imperiled some of the city's state revenue sharing and could leave it without enough money to make a debt service payment on Friday.

However, a Michigan judge on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit, and city officials said they were moving ahead with the state pact, which aimed to repair Detroit's sagging finances.

Moody's dropped its rating on Detroit's unlimited tax general obligation bonds and pension obligation certificates of participation to B3 from B2. The rating on the city's limited tax GO bonds fell to Caa1 from B3.

The credit rating agency also cut the rating on Detroit water and sewage enterprise senior lien revenue debt by one notch to Baa2 and second lien debt to Baa3, saying "the risk of a city bankruptcy filing has incrementally increased in light of persistent liquidity pressures at the city level and ongoing political instability."

