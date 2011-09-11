DETROIT Three passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Detroit were taken off the airplane and interviewed by federal law enforcement officers when the jet landed on Sunday after fellow passengers reported suspicious behavior.

Peter Kowalchuk, a spokesman for the airline, said the passengers "were observed behaving suspiciously" on Frontier flight 623, which originated in San Diego.

The FBI, Transportation Security Administration and local police were notified and when the Airbus A318 landed in Detroit at about 3:30 local time, it was sent to a holding pad some distance from the concourse where the luggage of the 118 passengers aboard it was removed and sniffed by police dogs.

Sandra Berchtold, a spokesswoman for the FBI in Detroit, said the three passengers were being interviewed and were not under arrest.

