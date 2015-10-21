A man suspected of slashing two Detroit emergency medical technicians has been arrested and is charged separately with the sexual assault and fatal stabbing of a teenage girl in 2006, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Michael Montgomery, 30, was taken into custody on Tuesday evening and has not been charged in the attack on the EMTs early Tuesday near downtown Detroit, prosecutors said.

Montgomery was charged by warrant before his arrest with the murder of the 16-year-old girl on Jan. 1, 2006, and the kidnapping, torture and sexual assault of a 33-year-old Detroit woman in December 2005, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

He was arraigned in Wayne County District Court on Wednesday on charges of first degree premeditated murder, felony murder and first degree criminal sexual conduct in the teenager's death, prosecutors said.

The EMTs, a man and woman, were responding to a report of a woman with an injured ankle and were stabbed by a man who became agitated at the scene about their assessment of the woman's injuries, a Detroit spokesman has said.

The man cut and stabbed the male EMT and then slashed his partner as she came to his aid. The EMTs drove themselves to a nearby hospital and their attacker ran off.

EMTs Kelly Adams and Alfredo Rojas were released from Detroit Receiving Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Free Press reported.

(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Eric Beech)