DETROIT Dynamic growth in emerging markets and ambitious 2018 targets are forcing Germany's Porsche to consider unusual alternatives to keep up with demand for its new 911 sports coupe, the brand's chief executive said at the Detroit auto show.

"Our biggest challenge is to manage our growth in a controlled way. We need to hire new staff, expand production capacity, the suppliers need to adjust to our requirements -- there's a whole bunch of measures that need to be synchronized with each other," Matthias Mueller told Reuters on Monday.

The brand aims to sell 200,000 vehicles come 2018, after selling nearly 119,000 last year. A hefty chunk should come from the minimum 50,000 Cajun SUVs it plans to sell every year, once it debuts late next year or early 2014.

Normally productivity gains through measures like improving the ergonomics of a work station on the assembly line is the preferred means of expanding output in a car plant, if a manufacturer cannot build a new hall.

Porsche's Stuttgart plant is situated in the middle of an urban area, however, stunting its options to expand. Squeezed for space, it talked local supplier Duerr into selling its real estate next to the plant, where it has now built a brand new paintshop that fulfils strict urban zoning requirements.

"From a topography point of view, the plant isn't ideal," he said. "We could, for example, free up more space by moving the customer service repair shop that is in the middle of the plant somewhere else."

He also said the assembly lines could be run faster, something that requires better training of the plant's already highly productive employees in order to prevent quality problems from arising.

Due to the importance of preserving the 911's brand equity, Mueller ruled out the easiest solution, which would be to simply shift production to its plant in Leipzig, where there is no space constraints at all.

"It's a dogma - the 911 is built in Zuffenhausen," he said, referring to the district of Stuttgart where Porsche has its operations.

Should production bottlenecks in other models pop up, Mueller reserves the option to use Volkswagen group manufacturing plants, but only on a temporary basis.

"Porsches should be built at Porsche factories whenever possible," he said.

When asked about thin inventories at its U.S. sales subsidiary Porsche Cars North America, Mueller replied that part of the reason U.S. dealers were receiving less product than they could sell had to do with the lower earnings contributions per vehicle sold in the United States when compared to other markets.

"The best prices we still get in Europe," he said.

