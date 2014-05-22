The Deutsche Bank logo is seen outside a building in Luxembourg, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT An internal investigation into possible attempts to manipulate reference interest rates is continuing at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and the preliminary results will be delivered to the German regulator Bafin, Deutsche's finance chief said on Thursday.

"The internal investigation continues," Stefan Krause, chief financial officer, told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting.

Regulators are looking into more than a dozen banks and brokerages over allegations they manipulated benchmark interest rates such as Libor and Euribor, which are used to price trillions of dollars of financial products from derivatives to mortgages and credit card loans.

Germany's largest lender is facing an array of investigations into the conduct of its employees.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)