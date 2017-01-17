A logo is pictured on the Deutsche Bank building in Geneva, Switzerland, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) will slash bonuses for senior employees including investment banker in London and New York by about 90 percent and announce the move on Wednesday, Spiegel reported, without citing the source of the information.

Chief Executive John Cryan is pushing restructuring at Germany's biggest lender, which is grappling with a deteriorating banking environment in Europe and other markets as well as a steep legal bill for past missteps.

The bank has signed a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. government agency said on Tuesday.

Bonus cuts for 2016 will affect employees who are not bound by a collective wage bargaining agreement while other groups of employees are due to get compensation packages to avert a mass exodus of staff, the German weekly magazine reported on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank declined comment.

