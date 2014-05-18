Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has appointed a syndicate of other banks to run the its multi-billion euro rights issue, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The issue of up to 300 million shares will be led by Deutsche Bank itself, the sources said. The joint bookrunners are Barclays, Banco Santander, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS.

(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)