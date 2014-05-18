Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has appointed a syndicate of other banks to run the its multi-billion euro rights issue, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The issue of up to 300 million shares will be led by Deutsche Bank itself, the sources said. The joint bookrunners are Barclays, Banco Santander, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.