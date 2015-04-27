FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on Monday said he saw no grounds for German prosecutors to take him to trial over allegations that he and several former executives were responsible for the collapse of the Kirch media group.

Fitschen will stand trial on Tuesday in Munich over allegations that he and other former executives worked to precipitate the collapse of the media empire in order to generate bountiful advisory fees to restructure the group.

"I've said it from the beginning that I see no reason why these charges were filed against me," Fitschen told a news conference on Monday.

Fitschen has also previously said publicly that he “neither lied nor deceived” in the Kirch case.

